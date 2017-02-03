Latest
© 2016 Autosport
More F1 News

Ferrari wants clarity on Liberty's 2021 plan Ferrari says it wants clarity from Formula 1's new owner Liberty Media regarding the shape of the championship beyond 2020 if it is to buy a stake 1486123675 F1

McLaren drops MP4 from 2017 chassis name McLaren will drop the MP4 tag - used since 1981 - from its Formula 1 chassis name for 2017 as part of revamp after Ron Dennis's exit 1486122979 F1

F1 drivers split 50/50 over halo - FIA The FIA says formal feedback from Formula 1 drivers who have tried the halo cockpit protection device is "divided 50/50" 1486113246 F1

Symonds rules out F1 team return Pat Symonds says he has no plans to join another Formula 1 team after parting ways with Williams at the end of last season 1486112824 F1

Giovinazzi completes first Ferrari test Antonio Giovinazzi got his first taste of Ferrari Formula 1 machinery on Thursday, when he tested the Italian squad's 2015 car at Fiorano 1486053416 F1

FIA ups 2017 minimum weight again Formula 1's minimum car weight has been increased again for 2017, in light of the switch to wider Pirelli tyres 1486038971 F1

Trending

McLaren drops MP4 from 2017 chassis name McLaren will drop the MP4 tag - used since 1981 - from its Formula 1 chassis name for 2017 as part of revamp after Ron Dennis's exit 1486122979 F1

Pirelli to use Ferrari mule for first '17 test Pirelli will use Ferrari's 2015-modified mule car to begin its '17 Formula 1 tyre testing programme next week 1486119753 F1

Symonds rules out F1 team return Pat Symonds says he has no plans to join another Formula 1 team after parting ways with Williams at the end of last season 1486112824 F1

Massa: Jaguar FE test 'completely different' Williams Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa said driving a Formula E car was a "completely different" experience to what he is used to 1486117253 FE

Race winner Nato returns to Arden GP2 race winner Norman Nato will rejoin Arden International for 2017, as team-mate to Sean Gelael 1486121598 GP2

F1 drivers split 50/50 over halo - FIA The FIA says formal feedback from Formula 1 drivers who have tried the halo cockpit protection device is "divided 50/50" 1486113246 F1

New In Autosport Plus

Should Le Mans welcome DPis and Cadillac? The Daytona Prototype International class looks set to flourish in IMSA. The World Endurance Championship is down to two works LMP1 teams. Is a 'DPi to Le Mans' solution the answer, or would it be the wrong move for sportscar racing? 1486080000 WEC

Why robots must fight real drivers on-track As manufacturers and tech companies place ever more emphasis on autonomous cars, traditional human-based motorsport has major challenges to adapt to 1485993600 F1

My memories of Bernie's rise and fall Bernie Ecclestone leaves a mixed legacy in Formula 1 and his removal from the top job was welcomed by many. But there was a lot more depth to Ecclestone's life in and influence over F1 than his modern critics would suggest 1485993600 F1

MotoGP shows F1 'customer' is not a dirty word As Formula 1's leadership change prompts fresh thinking about its future shape, the new chiefs ought to take a lot at how customer teams have contributed to the MotoGP spectacle 1485907200 MotoGP

Why Formula 1 isn't actually failing young drivers Is Formula 1 really denying young drivers chances? A look at the statistics suggest we've just had a great decade for chances for newcomers - and that it's a matter of quality not just quantity 1485907200 F1

What Ross Brawn needs to do to fix F1 Hopes for Ross Brawn's new position in Formula 1's leadership group are high. But he might find this his biggest challenge yet 1485820800 F1

Expert opinion. Technical insight. Unbeatable analysis.Subscribe to Autosport Plus
Sign in to Autosport
Forgot password

Register for free

Subscribe to Autosport Plus