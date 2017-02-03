Latest
Symonds rules out F1 return Pat Symonds says he has no plans to return to Formula 1 after parting ways with Williams at the end of last season 1486112824 F1

Giovinazzi completes first Ferrari test Antonio Giovinazzi got his first taste of Ferrari Formula 1 machinery on Thursday, when he tested the Italian squad's 2015 car at Fiorano 1486053416 F1

FIA ups 2017 minimum weight again Formula 1's minimum car weight has been increased again for 2017, in light of the switch to wider Pirelli tyres 1486038971 F1

Raikkonen: 2017 order speculation pointless Kimi Raikkonen believes speculating about the likely 2017 Formula 1 pecking order amid changes to the technical regulations is "pointless" 1486033388 F1

Vandoorne: Wrong to only focus on Alonso McLaren Formula 1 rookie Stoffel Vandoorne believes it would be a mistake if he focused only on trying to beat team-mate Fernando Alonso this season 1486030754 F1

Vasseur Renault exit won't affect Sirotkin role Sergey Sirotkin's role with the Renault F1 outfit will not be affected by the off-season exit of team principal Frederic Vasseur according to SMP Racing boss Boris Rotenberg 1485965050 F1

Honda officially launches 2017 bike Honda officially unveiled its works 2017 MotoGP programme in a presentation in Jakarta in Indonesia on Friday 1486111611 MotoGP

Barrichello Le Mans debut locked in Eleven-time Formula 1 grand prix winner Rubens Barrichello will make his Le Mans 24 Hours debut this year with 1988 race winner Jan Lammers 1486058075 WEC

Kubica to make full-time racing return in WEC Ex-Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica will contest the World Endurance Championship with the ByKolles privateer LMP1 team in 2017 1486050796 WEC

Why robots must fight real drivers on-track As manufacturers and tech companies place ever more emphasis on autonomous cars, traditional human-based motorsport has major challenges to adapt to 1485993600 F1

My memories of Bernie's rise and fall Bernie Ecclestone leaves a mixed legacy in Formula 1 and his removal from the top job was welcomed by many. But there was a lot more depth to Ecclestone's life in and influence over F1 than his modern critics would suggest 1485993600 F1

MotoGP shows F1 'customer' is not a dirty word As Formula 1's leadership change prompts fresh thinking about its future shape, the new chiefs ought to take a lot at how customer teams have contributed to the MotoGP spectacle 1485907200 MotoGP

Why Formula 1 isn't actually failing young drivers Is Formula 1 really denying young drivers chances? A look at the statistics suggest we've just had a great decade for chances for newcomers - and that it's a matter of quality not just quantity 1485907200 F1

What Ross Brawn needs to do to fix F1 Hopes for Ross Brawn's new position in Formula 1's leadership group are high. But he might find this his biggest challenge yet 1485820800 F1

Why Alonso needs to think like Federer Roger Federer's Australian Open victory was reassuring for any veteran sporting great chasing success after a long drought. His Formula 1 equivalent Fernando Alonso needs to learn from the tennis star's approach 1485820800 F1

