Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

The FIA says formal feedback from Formula 1 drivers who have tried the halo cockpit protection device is "divided 50/50".

F1's governing body the FIA has been working on approving a concept that will deflect debris away from drivers' heads in accidents.

The halo is the only design that has satisfied crash tests and been tested on cars, but it still needs formal approval from teams to get put into the 2018 regulations.

According to F1's rules, a majority vote by teams is still required before April 30 for the halo to come in for 2018.

After that date, unanimity is required.

Last month the FIA wrote to all 22 F1 drivers who had tested the halo last month to gauge their views on it ahead of the teams' vote.

"We have so far received responses from 16 drivers, and let's say the opinion is divided 50/50," said an FIA spokesman.

"Some are clearly against, some are clearly in favour and some are sitting on the fence."

Although the lukewarm feedback has prompted some suggestions that the halo is now set to be abandoned, the FIA insists efforts are still ongoing to make it work.

"Any team or driver that says the halo won't happen in 2018 is wrong, although technically the strategy group agreed to 'additional frontal protection' for 2018, and the halo is the only suitable design at present," added the spokesman.

The FIA is continuing to analyse whether alternative solutions are possible.

Although the Grand Prix Drivers' Association says it welcomes the FIA's efforts to properly consult drivers, its chairman Alex Wurz believes the governing body should make the ultimate call.

"I am encouraged by the fact the FIA and F1 stakeholders are including the drivers into the decision-making process, something which has emerged in recent times as a positive," he told Autosport's sister title Motorsport.com.

"But safety matters have been and shall be the responsibility of the FIA - something which the drivers expressed to me as a unanimous opinion in an internal survey we conducted across all F1 and reserve drivers."