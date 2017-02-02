Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

Antonio Giovinazzi got his first taste of Ferrari Formula 1 machinery on Thursday, when he tested the Italian squad's 2015 car at Fiorano.

The GP2 runner-up, who was named Ferrari's third driver at the end of last year, carried out comparative tests between the simulator and the track.

In accordance with F1's sporting rules, Giovinazzi drove Ferrari's SF15-T from the 2015 season.

"It was a great thrill, because it was the first time in a Formula 1 car for me," said Giovinazzi.

"For an Italian, leaving the garage in a Ferrari is a fantastic experience.

"The tests were very interesting and there were so many procedures to follow, but the guys were very kind and extremely helpful and this made things much easier."

Giovinazzi will continue working at Fiorano on Friday.