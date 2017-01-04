Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

Mercedes has become the second team to reveal the launch date of its 2017 Formula 1 car, with its unveiling taking place at Silverstone on February 23.

The reigning world champion outfit will pull the covers off its W08 a day before rival Ferrari runs its car for the first time at Fiorano.

With all-new regulations coming for 2017, teams are eager to complete shakedowns to iron out any early trouble prior to official pre-season testing beginning at Barcelona in Spain on February 27.

Under F1 rules, these initial launch runs come from the teams' allocation of 'filming days' for promotional use.

Mercedes has also opened a competition for fans to attend the launch event.

While Mercedes has finalised plans for revealing its 2017 car, it has yet to announce its driver line-up.

Discussions with Williams over a deal for Valtteri Bottas to move across and replace Nico Rosberg alongside Lewis Hamilton are continuing.