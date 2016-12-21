Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

The latest Autosport podcast attempts to put itself in Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff's shoes and work through the possible replacements for Nico Rosberg.

Along with special guest Karun Chandhok, Ben Anderson, Lawrence Barretto and Edd Straw have a lively debate about this unexpected situation, which has become the talking point of the off-season.

We draw a very similar conclusion to the one Wolff did, with Valtteri Bottas making a lot of sense - but the twists and turns of the discussion cast some light on exactly how he will have reached that verdict.

As well as taking a look at the various candidates, realistic and unrealistic, that Mercedes will have considered, we also take a look at why Williams is looking to Felipe Massa to fill the void but why, perhaps, the team could also have been a little bolder.