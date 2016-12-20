Share this article on LinkedIn Google+ Email

Force India will run Johnnie Walker branding in Formula 1 next season as part of a new multi-year deal, Autosport has learned.

The Diageo alcohol brand has been in F1 since 2005, when it joined forces with McLaren.

After celebrating a 10-year partnership with the team it extended its deal in early-2016, with next year the final season of that agreement.

That means Johnnie Walker branding will feature on both Force India and McLaren cars in 2017, although it is expected to be more prominent on the cars of the Silverstone-based team.

Diageo, which in recent years has acquired a controlling stake in Mallya's former business United Spirits, has been involved with Force India through its Smirnoff brand since 2014.

Johnnie Walker logos will replace Smirnoff on Force India's cars for next year.

Force India enjoyed its best F1 season in 2016, finishing fourth in the constructors' championship for the first time, two places ahead of McLaren.